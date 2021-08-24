'The devil led me to kill my wife' - Suspect confesses to Police

The suspect reported himself to the police after shooting his wife to death

A 45-year-old farmer who allegedly shot his wife to death has been arrested by the Police at Yeji in the Pru East District of Bono East Region.

Yaw Muntom, subsequently reported and handed himself to the Police after the crime and confessed that "the devil led me to kill my wife".



The late Abena Jayon, 30, was said to have picked a quarrel with the husband over pocket money to attend a funeral and in the course of the misunderstanding, the suspect shot her at close range, killing her instantly.



They have nine children.



The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Awiadem, the District Police Commander who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the incident happened around 1500 hours on Saturday, August 20, at Lele, a farming community near Prang in the Pru West District of the region.

The body has since been deposited at the Yeji St. Mathias Catholic Hospital for preservation, while the Police prepared to arraign the suspect before the court.



DSP Awiadem explained the suspect personally reported and handed himself to the Police after the incident, saying the Police led him to his house and discovered a single barrel gun lying behind the body in a pool of blood.



He said the couple had been having misunderstandings for some time now, adding on that fateful day, the deceased asked the husband to give her money to attend a funeral, but the suspect failed to do so.



"The deceased prepared a meal but she also refused to serve suspect," DSP Awiadem said, indicating, the suspect was infuriated, picked the gun, and shot her while she was grinding groundnuts in the house.