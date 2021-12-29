The directive by police on prophecies a step in the right direction - Bishop Boafo

Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo

Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Bishop Paul Kwabena Boafo has described the statement released by the Ghana Police Service reminding religious leaders of the legal implications of their prophecies as a step in the right direction.

He said all religious leaders must support the Police in ensuring that the laws of Ghana are adhered to.



He indicated that the era where prophets prophesy about evil and doom including the death of people which has the potency to create fear and panic must end.



Speaking on 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he asserted that some of these prophecies could even create chaotic situations and threaten the peace and stability of the state.



He opined that we have witnessed situations where some prophets have prophesied about issues that never saw the light of day.



Bishop Paul Boafo refuted claims that the directive is meant to gag men of God from doing their job as prophets.

He said we must all support the Police so we will contribute to preserving lives, maintaining law and order, and also ensuring sanity.



He explained that there are ethics that men of God must follow.



“The directive is not an attempt to gag men of God, it will not undermine the fundamental rights of the people to freedom of speech and expression. But rather ensure that people respect the laws of Ghana. Prophets must abide by the ethics of the vocation as men of God. They must be disciplined and not go wayward,” he added.



He cautioned men of God who would have no means to show proof of their doomsday prophecies to find better ways to communicate it.



“The IGP is not against prophecies. He is not asking prophets to stop their prophecies. But you (Prophets)/should do it with circumspection. You should do it such that it will not cause anxiety, fear, and panic in our society. We need our peace and stability,” he maintained.