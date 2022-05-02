5
The divorce rate for soldiers is high, some go for open marriages - US-based Ghanaian reveals

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

A US-based Ghanaian army soldier, Enoch Mensah, has disclosed that most soldiers opt for open relationships/marriages because of the nature of their job.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Enoch indicated that the stress of working in the army makes it difficult for a married soldier to cater to the needs of his family as compared to a civilian. As a result, many choose to be in open marriages.

“It’s stressful, so if your partner does not understand you, it becomes tough. You come home stressed from work to meet your nagging wife. It results in domestic violence, sometimes.”

"Your wife may cheat on you while on deployment, etc. Just a few soldiers have stable marriages. Most of them, especially the whites settle for open marriages to avoid cheating,” Enoch told DJ Nyaami.

Enoch reiterated that married soldiers have a tough life. He stated that the divorce rate is high.

On the benefits of joining the US army, Enoch mentioned that married soldiers have many more benefits than single ones.

“Married soldiers get health insurance for their whole family. The government pays rent and gives them food allowance as well. The single soldiers live in the barracks and eat from the cafeteria,” he added.

Source: SVTV Africa
