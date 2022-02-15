The downgrade of Ghana's credit ratings and possible challenges Ghanaians should expect

Expect prices of goods and services to increase

The year 2022 started with a series of negative economic assessments of Ghana by some major financial and credit rating agencies.



A report by Blomberg indicated that Ghana was sinking into debt distress. This was followed by the World Bank in its January 2022 Global Prospect report also indicating that many African countries including Ghana had deteriorating fiscal balances.



Also, in January, Fitch Ratings downgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from ‘B’ to ‘-B’ with a negative outlook; on February 4, 2022, Moody’s also downgraded both Ghana’s Long-Term Issuer and Senior Unsecured Bond Ratings to Caa1 with a stable outlook from B3. Standard and Poors, however, maintained Ghana’s credit rating at a B – with a stable outlook.



But what does this negative credit rating imply and why should the average Ghanaian be worried? GhanaWeb looks at some of the implications of the downgrade of Ghana’s credit rating by these major organisations.



Downgrade limits Ghana’s access to the international financial market



First of all, the downgrade of Ghana’s credit rating limits Ghana’s access to the international money market.

What the assessments by these internationally recognised organisations imply is that Ghana is not creditworthy and individuals who invest in bonds issued by the government of Ghana are at risk of losing their investments. In other words, if you lend money to the government of Ghana there is a high likelihood that you would not get your money and the promised interest back.



Indeed, a study conducted by Standard Bank Group Limited indicated that Ghana would be a debt risk for the next two years.



This would force the government either to borrow at higher interest rates for it to be able to raise enough funds to implement its programmes which would further increase the debt burden of the country. The government can also decide not to borrow at all but that would mean certain policies meant to better the lives of Ghanaians will not be implemented. Alternatively, the government can go for an International Monetary Funds (IMF) bailout which comes with its own implication and conditions.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in the 2022 budget indicated that the government would be raising US$ 750 million through borrowing in the international money market. But with these downgrades, the government is at risk of not being able to raise this revenue.



Government may not be able to raise enough revenue through domestic bonds



The government in the 2022 budget indicated that it plans to raise GH¢27.9 billion from the domestic financial market to finance its budget deficit. However, these negative assessments may well hamper the government’s ability to raise the projected funds.

This is because foreign investors also invest in government bonds issued through the Bank of Ghana and they would prefer investing in economically stable countries and the negative assessments of the government’s ability to pay back its debt are not making issues any better.



This is evident by the government’s GH¢2.0 billion target for its 3-year and 6-year bonds issued in January being undersubscribed, as reported by Myjoyonline on January 21, 2022.



So, the government as explained early has three options either not to borrow at all or borrow at high-interest rates or change its decision of not going to the IMF.



Domestic interest rate might increase



As indicated earlier, the government was hoping to raise US$ 750 million in the international bonds market to finance its deficit but for the time being the market is close to Ghana for a least the whole of 2022.



This implies that the government in addition to the GH¢27.9 billion it has planned to borrow from the domestic bonds market would have to borrow an extra US$ 750 million.

Government borrowing extensively from the domestic market will lead to an increase in interest rates. In other words, the cost of borrowing would increase for private businesses seeking to expand and for entrepreneurs seeking to start businesses.



Collapse of private business and increase in unemployment



The increase in the cost of borrowing will likely lead to the collapse of private businesses.



Chief financial officer of Valley View University, Dr Williams Peprah, is reported to have said that the government’s inability to go to the international market would mean it has to borrow domestically. This scenario would lead to commercial banks buying government bonds which would invariably lead to individuals and businesses being denied access to funds to grow their businesses.



In a net shell, private businesses would be competing with the government to borrow money from banks and other financial institutions and with the government promising high returns and it being a relatively secured investment compared to private firms, banks would rather loan money to it(government).



Inadvertently, private businesses or entrepreneurs with new ideas would not have access to funds which would lead to the collapse of businesses and worsen the unemployment plight of the country.

Increase in prices of goods and services



With the cost of borrowing for businesses increasing there is always the likelihood for these businesses to share the increase in their cost of production with consumers.



So, yes, this negative credit rating implies that persistent government borrowing has the likelihood to increase the prices of goods and services to Ghanaians.



Argentina is an example of a country where the government’s inability to control its fiscal deficit and excessively borrowing led to an increase in the prices of goods and services for several years. According to the Economist, price only began to stabilise after the Argentinian government reduced its expenditure and stope borrowing excessively.



