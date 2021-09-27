The enstoolment of Nana Asamoah Kokote as Sompahene of the Amoafo traditional area

Enstooled Sompahene, Kofi Asamoah Kokote

Source: Emma Jonat, Contributor

Kofi Asamoah Kokote has been enstooled Sompahene of the Amoafo Traditional Area, in the Ashanti Region.

A Senior Prison Officer with over 14 years of experience in the UK has been given the stool name; "Nana Asamoah Appia-Dankwa Bannor" in line with the customs and traditions of the Asante kingdom.



The "Sompahene" which literally means a "Good Servant" is a stool that is an honour to a person who has contributed and promoted the development and well-being of the people in the town.







The enstoolment and outdooring of the Sompahene took place at the Amoafo Palace on Monday, 13th September 2021, during which heads of all the clans of Amoafo, as tradition demanded, had the power to deny or validate the candidature of Kofi Asamoah Kokote as the Sompahene.



However, it was upon his acceptance that, he was made to swear the oath of allegiance to the Amoafomanhene Nana Opoku Ampoma and the people of Amoafo.

Nana Asamoah Appia-Dankwa Bannor expressed his appreciation for the responsibility bestowed on him and pledged to contribute to bringing development to the Amoafo State. He also thanked the Queenmother, Nana Akua Afriyie and the king maker, as well as other chiefs for their collaboration.



Nana Opoku Ampoma commended Nana Asamoah Appia-Dankwa for the confidence reposed in him by the sub-chiefs and the entire community and told the new Sompahene not to disappoint them.







The all black-attire ceremony brought together Chiefs and Queen mothers like Nana Konadu Yiadom Kunanin IV(Konahene), Nana kwanin Kwanfo II( Appiayinasehene Juaben), Nana Agyare Bediatuo III(Kwahu Tafo Juatuahene), Osei-Bonsu Safo-Kantanka(Asante Monarchical Historian )Nana Yaa Konadu, Omanhemaa of Badu Bono Region and Vice President of Queen Mothers Association of Bono region, Nana Akua Afriyie(Fankyenebra Hemaa), Nana Frimpomaa Agyiewaa (Bremanhemaa), Nana Afua Amponsah( Adankragyahemaa).



