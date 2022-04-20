'The facts remain untouched’ - Stephen Amoah on Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting global hardship

Dr. Stephen Amoah, MP, Nhyiaeso Constituency

Nyieso MP Dr. Stephen Amoah, has insisted that the Russia-Ukraine war has worsened the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians despite the attempts by the Russian Embassy in Ghana to dissociate the ongoing war from the hardship in the country.



According to him, the Russian government put a statement out to dissociate itself from the hardship in Ghana only to protect its reputation, myjoyonline.com reports.



The MP (Member of Parliament) said that, “the facts remain untouched” and that the Russia-Ukraine war has worsened the challenges of the world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is this ongoing IMF forum in Washington, and member countries have had the opportunity to speak on their countries’ economies… and all of them are attributing the challenges they are having today to too many factors. One, the Covid; two, the war in Ukraine, and I think the authorities from Russia are aware of all these facts and these assertions or claims.



“Of course, they have their prerogatives or exclusive rights to manage the reputations of their sovereignty or their country… diplomatically, they wouldn’t want to associate anything untoward or going on against the war with or to their war – they wouldn’t want to see that,” he is quoted to have said in an interview on JoyNews.



Dr. Amoah made these remarks in reaction to a statement by the Russian Embassy in Ghana that said Russia should not be blamed for the economic hardships in Ghana.



According to the Russian Embassy, the prices of food terms started rising in 2020 and reached an all-time high in February 2022 and so the conflict in Ukraine which started just two months ago cannot be blamed for the hardships in Ghana.



"... this is a real market shock caused by high demand and rising prices on food, raw materials, and transportation services, including freight in the post-COVID recovery period," a tweet by the Embassy read.