The fight against corruption and greed has become empty – Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

•Martin Amidu has called on Ghanaians to exhibit their disdain for corruption and corrupt practices

•He believes that the fight against corruption and greed currently has become an empty one in Ghana



•Martin Amidu has on a number of occasions cited President Akufo-Addo as the 'corruption kingpin'



Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has opined that Ghana’s fight against corruption and greed has become an empty one and thus urged citizens to 'open their eyes' in putting the country first.



In the concluding part of his latest epistle sighted by GhanaWeb, Martin Amidu describes the two major political parties as conning the Ghanaian people and therefore called on citizens to register their disdain for corruption and corrupt politicians at the next polls.

“The fight against corruption and greed generally has become an empty and instrumental clarion call for the two major political parties in Ghana for conning. We the People have to exhibit our genuine dislike and disdain for corruption and corrupt politicians by voting at the next polls to change the incumbent government to enable any of the two rivals in opposition for the time being, to also have a bite at the corruption cheer as Government.”



“It happened at the 2000 elections; it happened at the 2008 elections; it happened again at the 2016 elections; and they look forward to conning “We the People” again at the 2024 elections. This is, therefore, the time for all patriotic Ghanaians to wake up and with open eyes, cease to be like Thomas whose eyes could not see at this crucial moment of our dear nation’s history that requires each of us to sacrifice to defend the 1992 Constitution and put Ghana First,” portions of his write up reads.



Meanwhile, the former special prosecutor has on a number of occasions reiterated allegations of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s involvement in usurping constitutional authorities during the former’s time in office.



Martin Amidu in an earlier epistle sighted by GhanaWeb alleged that President Akufo-Addo kept interfering with his work which culminated in a major reason for his resignation.