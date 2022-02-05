'The foolishness is happening at where you are sitting' - A Plus to Allotey Jacobs over E-Levy

Musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng

Musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has condemned some comments by Allotey Jacobs in which the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress described critics of the Electronic Levy as ‘foolish’.



A Plus said that such comments rather complicate the work of government and that should not be entertained.



A Plus called a for a change in strategy, urging the government to be more accommodating and tolerant of opposing views.



“I think the foolishness is rather happening right where you are sitting and a lot can be found in what you are saying.

“The NPP government does not need this kind of foolish communication at this moment. What it needs is a broader consultation and a humble approach. This kind of arrogance and fooling is what has made Akufo Addo's job difficult,” he posted on Facebook.



Allotey Jacobs on Tuesday charged at critics of the E-levy, slating them for not knowing what they want.



Allotey Jacobs said that Ghanaians cannot demand development and not be willing to pay taxes.



"People are being confused . . . There's too much foolishness permeating in our system. There's too much foolishness. Look, what do we want as a nation? Look, there is an army of unemployed graduates. You try to solve the problem, other group of people will rise and say they are being deceived. They inject deception and that's what Ghanaians love. It's got to a time where there should be decency in our politics. This deception should be a past thing," he snapped.



He advised the populace not to fall for political chicanery saying, ''we've grown past this kind of political character where we will always inject falsity into our political arena''.

''So, we as Ghanaians, must ask ourselves; what do we want? . . . What do we want as a nation?'' he further queried.







