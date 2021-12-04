The ghost town inside one of the richest neighbourhood in Accra

The houses have been abandoned because of the price

Housing issues affecting a great number of people in Accra

Ghanaians pay huge sums of money for proper accommodation



Houses of houses abandoned by the govt



Overpopulation and housing issues are some of the major challenges the government of Ghana is facing currently in the country.



In Accra, one would have to pay hundreds and thousands of cedis in order to afford a very good and serene environment for accommodation.



Some of these estate companies usually charge in foreign currencies for rooms and apartments. Moreover, the location of the room or apartment in the capital city determines the price of the rooms or apartment.

Ghanaian vlogger, Wode Maya, disclosed this in one of his new episodes on Youtube.



The apartments built 3 years ago are being sold from $450K to $1million.



Watch the video below:



