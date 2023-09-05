The greatest threat to democracy is going to sleep after the ballot – Dr. Antwi-Danso

The Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has detailed what he says is the greatest threat to democracy in Africa.

He explained that while the ballot is a depiction of what democracy is, there are loopholes between them and which should be carefully looked at.



Speaking to Etsey Atisu on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Dr. Antwi-Danso said that the role of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in all of this is problematic, creating a sense of dormancy in between ballots.



“The behaviour of ECOWAS answers this question, that they believe that once a person has been voted, we must wait until the next ballot. I have always said and I will reiterate it one thousand times: the ballot does not stop the bullet. If we think democracy is the ballot and in between the ballots, any head of state can behave anyway he wants, we should be very careful.



“That is where democracy hiccups; in between ballots and that is where the bullet can set in at any time and we must guard against that. The greatest risk to democracy is when, after the ballot, then we go to sleep…” he stated.



The security expert was responding to questions on Ghana’s status in the face of the threats that have been threatening the West African region in recent years.

The latest countries to join the list of coup-inflicted nations are Niger and Gabon.



Watch the full interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





AE/AW