The head of state award scheme presents sublicense to 155 educational institutions

Source: Miriam Osei, Contributor

The Head of State Award Scheme Ghana has called on license holders to institute skills development programs in schools that ensure more youth in Ghana are better placed to harness entrepreneurial opportunities.

The Award scheme which is an affiliate of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award says the ongoing National Revival & Expansion Programme will see more young Ghanaians empowered to meet the various challenges of life.



A total of one hundred and fifty-five (155) schools and youth organizations have received sublicenses at separate ceremonies across Ghana. They are Central (21), Northern (12), Ashanti (19), Volta (15), Eastern (24), Brong Ahafo (31), and Greater Accra (38) regions respectively.



The expansion program is meant to extend the reach of the Head of State Award Scheme nationwide, purposely to give access to more young people to benefit from the Scheme as envisioned by the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is also the Chief Patron of the Award scheme.



The award Centers are identifiable organizations or institutions working with young people which sign up to offer the Award Scheme for the benefit of young people and provide adult leaders who act as mentors, coaches, advisors, and supporters for young people in their Award journey.





The Head of State Award Scheme offers a non-formal educational framework and learning framework that empowers and equips young people to find their true purpose, passion, and place in the world. It enhances the learning opportunities of young people outside the walls of the classroom.



Its three Award levels of Bronze, Silver & Gold and four sectional requirements of Community Service, Skills Development, Physical Recreation, and Adventurous Journey provide a balanced program of personal challenge and development, pushing young people to their limits.



Meanwhile, the 2021 National Gold Award presentation ceremony of the scheme will come off on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Jubilee House with the President of Ghana as the Special Guest of Honor.



This year’s presentation under the theme, ‘Driving Youth Entrepreneurship, the Award Scheme as a tool’ will celebrate the achievements of young award participants who completed the gold level requirements of the award scheme.