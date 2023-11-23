The high levels of corruption in Ghana hurting its progress – UK Ambassador

UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson

The UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, says there are high levels of corruption in Ghana and that is hurting the nation’s progress.

She made the remarks while interacting with the media at her palace during King Charles III’s 75th birthday party.



The Ambassador stated Ghana’s corruption perception index standing, stressing the possibility of faster progress if monies were used effectively.



“Corruption is one of the things holding Ghana back. It’s not only a problem in Ghana, but also a problem in many other countries,” she said.



“If all the money that comes into Ghana were used for the purpose for which it was intended, Ghana would be making faster progress,” she added.

She admitted she had no evidence to prove her assertions but maintained that there was a need for the country to address corruption based on survey perceptions.



Meanwhile, she has revealed that the UK will support Ghana in its preparations for the 2024 general elections.



She said the assistance will focus on countering misinformation and disinformation by working with the Electoral Commission.



“We have been working with the Electoral Commission for a long time. We’re also doing some work to help tackle mis/disinformation, which sadly has popped up in many elections these days,” she noted.