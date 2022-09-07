'The honour of a lifetime' - Kwasi Kwarteng reacts to appointment as UK Finance Minister

Kwasi Kwarteng, new UK Chancellor of the Exchequer

The United Kingdom's new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, has reacted to his appointment by the incoming Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

He described the appointment as an honour of a lifetime indicating that his team had already set the ball rolling especially on energy bills.



"The honour of a lifetime to be appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by our new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. This evening, we’ve been finalising our package of urgent support to help with energy bills, with an announcement this week," Kwarteng posted on Twitter hours after his appointment was announced.



The British-born politician of Ghanaian descent became the first Black person to occupy the office and he effectively becomes the second most powerful political figure in the UK.



Kwasi Kwarteng, 47, until his new appointment was the Business and Energy Minister.



He rallied behind Truss in the lead-up to the UK Prime Minister race after Boris Johnson announced that he was leaving his post last month.



Kwarteng and Truss are reportedly very close as they have been friends for more than a decade. They entered Parliament the same year and also live in the same neighbourhood, according to some reports.