The interesting story behind how the Akans got the delicacy name 'Nkontomire'

One of the nutrient-dense vegetables that can be found worldwide is the cocoyam leaf, often known as taro leaf. Soups and stews are usually made from cocoyam leaves.

Even though the leaves have a "plethora of health advantages", according to Nobowa.com, they also help to enhance eyesight, stimulate the immune system, aid in weight loss, reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, and prevent cancer.



Locally called Nkontomire, many of us enjoy the staple food, especially enjoyed with yam, plantain, and rice, without an iota of how the name was coined.



There are many Ghanaian folktales revolving around how the leaves came by the name Nkontomire. But one narration has caught GhanaWeb's attention.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, one Opanyin Atta gave a detailed explanation of how Akans came by the name Nkontomire.



Opanyin Atta claims that the first person to experiment with the leaf was a hunter's wife who made a meal for her husband and his hunting companions.

"When she was cooking, she wrapped cocoyam leaves with pepper and put them on the boiling cocoyam and mushroom. Feeling lazy to pick each cooked pepper from the cocoyam leaf, she grinded all the vegetables; cocoyam leaves, pepper, and the mushroom for the soup," Opanyin Atta narrated.



He added, "Though the hunter and his friends enjoyed the green soup, they were curious to know the main ingredient that was used."



"While some called his wife a witch for being able to prepare such soup in the town, she was dragged to the chief's palace to explain what she used to make the soup."



Watch the video below to get the full details:





Health experts have advised that the leaves should not be consumed in their raw state because they have dangerous toxins.



The leaves have to be cooked well to remove their toxic substance. It usually itches in the throat if not cooked well.



For more health benefits, one can add cocoyam leaves (kontomire) and turkey berries to their diet.



Consider growing cocoyam in your backyard garden to take advantage of its many advantages.