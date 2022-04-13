The judicial system has a special court for electricity offenders – Energy Minister

ECG cuts supply to offenders

I support garnishee – NAPO on recent ECG action



Electricity offenders to witness action from ECG



Some public institutions including the Ghana Airport Company limited, University of Ghana and others have made it to the news in recent times for owing exorbitant fees to the Electricity Company of Ghana.



The company in an attempt to get these institutions to pay monies they happen to owe, disconnected the electricity supply to those institutions.



The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh in connection with this has said that there are several ways to get these people to pay including taking them to court.

“The law is what we use to prosecute



“I can assure you the Judiciary system has already put in place special courts for electricity offenders. Where judges have been appointed. Where when you go, some of these recalcitrant institutions will find out that the power will be given to ECG to garnishee your account,” he said.



NAPO added that there are several modes of getting these “recalcitrant institutions” to pay their debt, including legal procedures, he prefers denying them service so they “sit down and arrange payment”.



He further noted that if the Electricity Company of Ghana fails to pay for services rendered to them by a government agency, the company garnishees their account. – Goes through legal procedures of taking their monies.



“ECG itself, when it fails to pay another government institution called GRA of the necessary pensions or taxes, GRA takes the position of going to garnishee ECG account because GRA cannot go and do Dumsor in ECG,” he said.

Giving his approval of the legal procedure, he said, “And as a minister, I support the garnishee”.



He cautioned electricity offenders to do the needful, adding that institutions that have refused to pay their piled-up debt will soon witness a cause of action from the ECG.



Watch the full video below



