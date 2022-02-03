The labour front can bring gov't down - Allotey Jacobs warns gov't on UTAG strike

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has issued a caution to the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against the UTAG and National Labour Commission impasse.

UTAG has embarked on a strike action, asking for better conditions of service.



The University lecturers have refused to comply with a directive by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to rescind their decision and resume work.



As a result, UTAG and NLC will be battling out in court on Thursday; meanwhile, the Universities in the country risked being closed should UTAG continue their strike.



Bernard Allotey Jacobs, reacting to this impasse, has implored the government not to take UTAG and all labour groups for granted.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he said; ''One major thing that all politicians should recognize is that the labour front can bring a government down when it gets to elections".



He asked the goverment to resolve the issue immediately stressing, "they should know how to manage them and put them in their respective places that at least, if you can't meet all their demands, you can do some to their satisfaction".



