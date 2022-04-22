0
The last time I cried was when my son died – Sam Jonah

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The executive chairman of Jonah Capital, Sir Sam Jonah, has recalled how the death of his son affected him.

He explained that it was one of the moments in his life he cried because of how painful a thing it was for him to deal with.

“The last time I cried was when I lost my son. It was a very painful moment for me: brilliant, respectful, dedicated to the family, wonderful kid, my partner in business and he died tragically, too early, too young, and it was unexpected, it was a mighty blow but we’re still strong.

“So, I cried, yes, because I’m human,” he said in an interview with GTV and monitored by GhanaWeb.

Richard Jonah, 38, was the son of a business magnate.

He died in 2014 in London while on a business trip, in what family sources suspected to be a cardiac arrest.

Richard was reportedly the co-founder and the executive director of Jonah Capital with mining interest in some Southern African countries like DR Congo.

He also founded Mobus Property Holdings Limited, a privately-held Ghanaian property investment, development and management company focused on commercial and residential property development.

Watch Sam Jonah's full interview below:

