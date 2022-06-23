The lies, and contradictions of Prez & Ofori-Atta on expenditure on reopening of schools exposed - Dr. Apaak

Mp for Builsa South Constituency Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken on President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over what he had described as contradictions in the Covid-19 expenditure.

He said the two presented two different figures as to the cost of the expenditure, leaving room for doubts, ,lies and corruption.



Ken Ofori-Atta appearing before parliament on Wednesday, June 21, 2022, said, on the reopening of schools, an amount of GHc1.119 billion was allocated for the mass school reopening in January 2021.



The Minister had explained that the amount was released to ensure that all students and teachers were provided with infection prevention and control items adding that the total amount utilised was Ghc1.118 billion.



”Exposed! Preparing Schools for reopening: Ken told Parliament it’s 1.1B. NADAA said 1.9B for same in SoNA 2022, p4. What of the 598M used to buy PPEs, 2021 Mid-Year Budget, Appendix 4E. What of the additional 2.4B SHS expense in 2020/21 did Ken attribute to PPEs? Probe justified!”



But reacting to the issue, Dr. Apaak the government’s lack of transparency has been badly exposed.



The MP is therefore demanding answers over the true figures and expenditure for the reopening of schools.

”Ken told Parliament in his statement that it’s 1.1B. NADAA said 1.9B for same in SoNA 2022, p4.



What of the 598M used to buy PPEs, 2021 Mid-Year Budget, Appendix 4E?



What of the additional 2.4B SHS expense in 2020/21 did Ken attribute to PPEs, Hansard 22/7/21?



The above contradictory information and refusal to account fully is just in the education sector alone. Imagine other sectors?



Speaker referring COVID-19 expenditure to health and finance committee for investigation and report back is a victory for democracy,” the MP said.