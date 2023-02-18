'The lord gave, and the lord hath taken away' – Akufo-Addo mourns Christian Atsu

Black Stars midfielder, Christian Atsu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the family of Black Stars midfielder, Christian Atsu following the death of the footballer whose body was recovered on Saturday 18, 2023 after he went missing on February 6.

In a Facebook post, Akufo-Addo said Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors adding that he will be sorely missed.



“‘The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away”… Job 1:21.



“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, on the sad news of his death. Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, and he will be sorely missed," the President wrote.



“May his soul rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!,” Akufo-Addo added.



Black Stars midfielder, Christian Atsu has been missing since Monday, February 6, 2023, after being trapped under a rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria.



Born in Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana on January 10, 1992, Christian Atsu revealed that money was hard to come by while growing up. He once said that losing his father in tragic circumstances made life even more difficult for his family.

Atsu in 2013, made it big when Chelsea came calling after he was identified as a long-term prospect.



Chelsea paid £3.5 million to FC Porto and signed Christian Atsu, who was subsequently loaned to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, and Málaga.



Atsu after signing for Chelsea started enjoying the football money and at Newcastle, he was reportedly earning £32,000 weekly and which made him one of the richest Ghanaian footballers from 2016.



In September 2022, Christian Atsu joined Hatayspor as a free agent and reported taking close to $500,000 as a signing-on bonus.







