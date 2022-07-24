The masses are calling for a reshuffle, Akufo-Addo must listen – NPP MP

Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore

Calls for Ofori-Atta to go heightens

NPP MP says Akufo-Addo will conduct reshuffle soon



Ayew Afriyie says economic meltdown warrants changes



Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore in the Ashanti Region has called for President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo to conduct a ministerial reshuffle.



The lawmaker cited the overwhelming thirst and request of the masses for his call stating that he believes that the call is in the right direction given prevailing economic conditions in the country.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Ayew Afriyie stressed that he believed that the President himself must have heard about the calls and that he should act on same.

“The government must justify that appointees are performing and that there is no need for a reshuffle…. Now I join them and that is the masses and that is what they are saying.



“If they are calling for a reshuffle, you have to do it. If I was the president, I will do a reshuffle because that is what the people are saying,” he stressed.



He also pointed out that in his first term, the president did not conduct a significant reshuffle of his government and there was no call for such back then as is the case now.



“It is not as if they are not aware of a call for reshuffle. I am sure that even the president himself knows and has heard about the calls for reshuffle. So, it has become topical and if the people are calling for it, I will do it,” he added.



He submitted that he believed the current economic conditions and the propaganda value that the opposition had achieved with it is at the heart of these calls.

Ayew Afriyie said he wouldn’t be surprised if a reshuffle is conducted soon adding that he will offer his views if contacted by the President on who should be moved.



"Let’s leave the President to decide on a reshuffle and I will be open to speaking about my choices on who should go if the President invites me to share my views," he added.







