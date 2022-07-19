The message is clear, Ghanaians want change – Chief Biney on NPP elections

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Biney Nixon

The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Biney Nixon has opined that the indirect message conveyed by delegates of the New Patriotic Party at the recent National Delegates Conference of the party is that ‘Ghanaians want change’.



According to him, the outcome of the polls held over the weekend is a reflection of the general cry for change in the administration of the country.



Chief Biney advanced the argument that the NPP grassroots are demanding fresh strategies and plans and that it will take the NPP years to achieve that.

He expressed the belief that the NDC is best positioned to drag Ghanaians from the economic mess the Akufo-Addo-led administration has plunged the country into.



“Every election has a message and the message from the NPP elections is that Ghanaians want change. This election was a clear communication from the NPP to its members and then to a larger extent, Ghanaians.



“The message is all about change. In the NPP, they believe it is time to reorganize and re-strategize but you can’t achieve that within two years. Whenever I see someone shouting ‘break the 8’, I feel like he is not abreast with issue. If you look at the voting pattern and changes in the party, you would realize that a message is being sent. There are lessons to be learned from it. Change happened in the NPP elections,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party last weekend held its national executive elections with John Boadu being the biggest casualty.



Boadu who was seeking reelection as General Secretary fell to Justin Frimpong Kodua. Kodua who polled 2837 votes whereas John Boadu had 2524.

In the chairmanship race, Stephen Ntim finally got a taste of the position after polling 4,014 votes.



Nana B moved up the ladder with victory in the National Organizer race whiles Kate Gyamfua retained her position as National Women’s Organizer.



