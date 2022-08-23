The military and Manya Krobo residents: Who did what

The clash between the residents and the military left several Krobo residents with injuries

After almost a month of power supply cut to Krobo, the Electricity Company of Ghana on Friday August 19, 2022, restored power to the Krobo area.

The restoration of power which was after months of a standoff between the power supply company and the residents of Krobo, was expected to pave way for peaceful conduction of the ECG’s exercise to install prepaid metres in the area.



This however would not be as residents of Krobo and a military contingent assisting ECG’s installation exercise clashed on Tuesday, August 22, 2022.



While the ECG and the military have sought to blame the residents for the fracas, the residents of Krobo say the violence which has resulted in about six persons suffering gunshot wounds was on the instigation of the military and the ECG.



So what really happened? GhanaWeb takes a look at the details of the event:



The case of the military and the ECG



According to the account of the ECG, residents of Nuaso, one of the communities in Krobo, resisted efforts by its officers to install prepaid metres for customers in the town.



The residents who are said to have rejected the prepaid metres allegedly threatened to pour hot oil on personnel of the ECG and the military, while others also threatened to inflict cutlass wounds on them if they dared to fix the metres.

A public Relations Officer of ECG, Sakyiwaa Mensah said, “In Nuaso Old Town, there was resistance.



“One woman threatened to pour hot oil on the ECG personnel and the military as well. A crowd started amassing around one ECG Team. The military was able to receive a cutlass from one of those who were amassing around the ECG people.



“ECG condemns these attacks and unfortunate situations. We keep calling for peace and calm so we can discharge our duties peacefully.”



The resistance of the residents coupled with the alleged violent threats according to the ECG, is what resulted in the clash on Tuesday.







Residents allege unprovoked attack



On their part, the residents of Krobo say they are the victims of an unprovoked attack pepetrated by ECG and the military.

According to the residents, officers of ECG, together with the military, had sought to disconnect a transformer at Nuaso, a suburb of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.



The residents say they started massing up to complain about this development and the soldiers allegedly shot into a crowd amidst various acts of brutality meted out on the residents.



video=165989>



The victims of the incident denied any wrongdoing and accused the military of arbitrary violence resulting in their injuries.



According to GhanaWeb’s correspondent in Krobo, the victims, including men and women, were whipped and hit with the buts of guns, with several of them sustaining various degrees of injury in the process.



One of the victims, a woman, sustained a fracture in her left arm during the assault.



Showing visible marks of the attack on their arms, back, face, and other parts of their bodies, the victims accused the soldiers of unprovoked attacks even when they did not oppose the rollout of the metres in their homes.

Other victims also narrated different accounts of how the military assaulted them; in some cases, they alleged that they were attacked without any reason, even when they were nowhere near a metre – in the case of one victim, as he returned from the farm.



The Assemblyman for the Nuaso Old Town Electoral Area, Samuel Torgbor, expressed disappointment over the development saying he was not informed of the exercise prior to the ECG team’s arrival.



“I just had a call that the ECG and soldiers are in town to install prepaid metres,” he said. “In fact, when I came to the grounds, I was not happy because you cannot beat somebody because of prepaid metres.



“You cannot use things that are not supposed to be used on human beings because of prepaid. I think there’s no understanding, I don’t know if they are going wayward, I don’t know,” the assemblyman said.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:









