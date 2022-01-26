The miraculous story of Apiate's one-month-old baby

The blast completely razed down the Apiate community

Explosion occurs at Apiate

Government promises to rebuild Apiate township



Baby rescued from rubble after Apiate explosion



A quick analysis of all the news from the unpopular town of Apiate near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western Region will show how the town has become synonymous with bad news.



While some level of good seems to be coming out of the town through the support shown by well-meaning Ghanaians to the affected residents, a miraculous story of a month-old baby is bringing in some smiles.



In a report by Myjoyonline, a 19-year-old mother, Janet Amartey, has expressed gratitude after she and her month-old baby escaped a building collapse.

She explained that her baby, Abena, was in a building while she was outside washing when the explosion in the town happened.



“When the accident occurred and the truck was burning, they advised us to turn off our meters, so that is what we all did. But shortly after switching off all our electrical gadgets, the explosion happened.



“We did not anticipate it was going to be that big. Our building collapsed and it was engulfed by fire. Thankfully, when she was rescued, she was alive but badly injured,” Abena Gyasiwaa, the girl’s mother, said.



Although they lost everything they had to the blast, she said that she believes her life will not remain the same.



“I am a petty trader and a farmer. As I sit here, all the capital for my trade and for my family’s upkeep have been lost.

“As I sit here, if we are asked to leave the shelter and start fending for ourselves, I do not have a penny to take care of my family. So, we need a lot of support from philanthropists, government, friends and family,” she added.



Ministerial committee to probe disaster



The government is to set up a committee to look into the explosion, a move the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, hopes will make the mining sector in the country safer and more desirable for investment.



“For the broader interrogation, the broader examination, so that we can learn the useful lessons out of the industry, the larger picture, what are the loopholes? Where do we have to tighten? The legal regime, is it sufficient? The policy regime, is it sufficient?



“And God willing, next week we’re going to inaugurate a ministerial committee of technocrats who are going to conduct an enquiry. Not just an enquiry into this incident, but an enquiry into the whole gamut of health and safety of mining in Ghana and not just explosives, everything to do with health and safety of mining so that out of that we can have recommendations which will be implemented to make our country a safe and healthy destination for mining,” he said.

What is the Apiate story?



On Thursday, January 20, 2022, an explosion occurred at Apiate in the Western Region leading to the death of some 14 persons and several others sustaining injuries.



The police in the preliminary investigation report said the accident occurred when a car transporting mining explosives got involved in a crash with a motorbike and a tricycle.



The crash caused a fire which resulted in the explosives detonating.



The impact of the blast led to the destruction of over 500 homes, all reduced to rubble.

A video showing events leading to the blast captured some members of the Apiate community rushing towards the burning vehicle seconds before the blast.