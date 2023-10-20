The moment Chief Justice proudly awards her daughter a law practising certificate

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and her daughter

It was a heartwarming occasion as the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo presented a law certificate to her own daughter at the 60th Call to the Bar Ceremony.

In a video that rapidly went viral, the Chief Justice radiated joy as her daughter received her certificate.



At this 60th enrollment onto the Roll of Lawyers organized by the General Legal Council, over 1,000 freshly trained lawyers have been called to the Ghana Bar.



Annually, the GLC conducts a formal gathering to enrol and call to the Ghana Bar those candidates who have successfully passed their professional law examination administered by the Ghana School of Law after their results have been certified.



These newly certified lawyers are granted the authority by the GLC to commence their legal careers in the country.

Prominent members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) also graced the 60th enrollment and call to the Ghana Bar, which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, October 20, 2023.





Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, beams with smiles as she awards a Law Practicing certificate to her own daughter at the 60th Call to the Bar Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/EDxAHt4Nhw — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 20, 2023

NAY/SEA