The moment NDC MPs forced Agric Minister to dress properly

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, was in parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, when the House was thrown into chaos.



That, however, is not the news here.



During the heat of the moment on the floor of the House, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, raised a concern about the inappropriate dressing of the minister, who is also a former MP for Kwadaso.



“The convention in this House is that when you wear a suit, it must come with a tie but this minister (pointing at the Agric minister) is not properly dressed because he’s wearing a suit without a tie,” he said.

Supporting this, the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, reiterated the convention in the House for dressing styles.



“Mr. Speaker, I’m surprised at the argument of the former Minority Chief Whip, he knows that…” he said, but was interrupted by cheers from some MPs just about the same time as the minister was escorted off the floor by one of the Clerks.



Even as the arguments in the House continued, the Asawase MP continued to make his points, insisting on the house style for what people should wear.



“…because when my colleague, the former Deputy Minority Chief Whip, who was in charge of discipline, and he knew very well the dress code, that if you choose to wear an African wear like he’s wearing, it is permissible and decent, but if you choose to wear a suit without a tie you are improperly dressed,” he said.



Soon afterwards, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto walked back onto the floor of the House, now wearing a flying tie.

“It is beyond doubt. In this parliament, it has been ruled several times, but if you choose to wear a tie and dye like… (the Minister of Agric walks in by this time), now he’s properly dressed and he can sit in,” Muntaka said.



