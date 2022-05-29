The moment Wontumi was declared winner of NPP Ashanti Region contest

NPP holds regional delegate conference

For an election that was keenly contested and characterized by controversies, a victory regardless of the margin would definitely be worth celebrating. Sometimes, the wider the gap, the bigger the celebration; and in some cases, the closer it is, the sweeter the victory.



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom, was retained by a 6-vote margin in the Saturday contest held at Trade Fair as he garnered 332 votes while his contender, Alfred Boye secured 326 votes.



In the case of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi who secured a third term as Regional Chairman for the NPP in the Ashanti Region, the gap was wide. He won with a difference of 158 votes as he polled 464 votes as against Odeneho Kwaku Appiah’s 306.

Before the election, some suggested that Wontumi was not good enough for re-election. Odeneho had promised to mobilise a united front to aid the NPP retain power but victory eluded him after the exercise.



“I hereby declared Antwi Boasiako Bernard as the elected Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP,” announced the electoral officer after hours of voting and counting amidst cheers from Wontumi’s supporters.



Although there had been wild jubilation prior to the official announcement, the declaration caused Wontumi to celebrate as he raised his hands in the air as an expression of elation and gratitude.







He expressed appreciation to party big wigs and individuals who contributed to his victory. Having stressed during his campaign that he was the best person to lead the NPP in the Ashanti Region as the party aims at ending the eight-year jinx, Wontumi in his acceptance speech said his victory should mark the beginning of the task ahead.

Without mincing words, he poohpoohed the NDC’s ability to win the 2024 presidential elections. He asserted that his party will not be swayed by propaganda from the opposition party.



“This shows that our campaign of breaking the 8 has started. They cannot stop us. NDC, you cannot stop us, you can provocate [provoke us], but winning the 2024 elections, it is a movement... it is stronger than apartheid," said Wontumi who was clad in white apparel.



The Ashanti Regional delegates conference was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.