The money NPP, NDC have spent in the by-election can construct 30 factories – LPG’s Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and leader of LPG, Kofi Akpaloo

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has criticized both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their wasteful spending during the recent Assin North by-election.

According to him, both parties disappointed the country as the amount of money poured into the election campaign by both parties alone could have been used to construct 30 factories in the country.



“Both the NDC and NPP have let down the country. The amount of money they spent on this by-election alone can be used to build about 30 factories. They have really spent money,” he said.



He described scenes of people carrying money, seasoning cubes, and cement in broad daylight.



“You can find someone carrying ‘amane’ [herrings] on her head and you on top of it, you will find bundles of money being carried and is in full glare. A little after he or she will come back to collect Maggie seasoning cubes and salt, they really spent a lot.



“And for cement, it is as though they brought a cement factory into this constituency. In every environment in the constituency, you will find cement being shared. The NPPs were sharing, the same as the NDCs. This is the only job they came to do there.

Kofi Apkaloo also recounted witnessing a fight in Assin Bereku, with individuals claiming to have been cheated in the distribution of monies being given to them by the NPP and the NDC.



“Both the NPP and NDC have really paid huge sums of money in Assin North and none of them can deny that fact. This morning, I witnessed a fight here in Assin Bereku with some constituents claiming to have been cheated in sharing the money,” he added.



The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) presented the only female to contest in the Assin North by-election. The candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, polled 87 votes representing 0.29 per cent out of 29,962 of the total valid vote cast.



