The more people complain about hardships, NPP is energised to break the 8 - KSM

KSM GTV Veteran journalist Kwaku Sintim Misa

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran journalist Kwaku Sintim Misa, popularly known as KSM, has expressed shock at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) insistence on 'Breaking the Eight'.

His shock emanates from the fact that the political party governing Ghana seems to be energised by the complaints of the people of Ghana to focus on winning the next presidential elections.

"Show some love for the NPP. Talk about FOCUS. The more people complain about hardships and difficulties, the more it is ENERGISED to BREAK the 8. Practical meaning of "walking by faith not by sight," a tweet shared by KSM read.

His comment comes on the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo calling on the NPP to support him handover to an NPP government in 2025.

Akufo-Addo said that handing over power to an NPP government would be the last feat in his political career.

The NPP insists it will make history in the 2024 elections, although Ghanaians keep complaining about economic hardship.

The government is currently working with the International Monetary Fund to develop a programme for the country as it seeks a bailout. A move they vehemently kicked against while in opposition and even after they had taken over the reins of government.

Source: mynewsgh.com
