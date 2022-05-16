'The most beautiful thing about being a former President is freedom' - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama speaks to leading Ugandan channel

Mahama touts contribution to infrastructure



Mahama expresses interest to contest in 2024



Former President John Dramani Mahama has spoken about his time in an out of office in an exclusive interview with Ugandan channel, NBS TV.



In the interview which aired on Sunday, May 15; Mahama stressed that the sweetness of serving in office was bettering the lot of Ghanaians as their leader.



"If you want perks, there are a lot of perks to being the President. But for me, the sweetness is working day and night to change your people's fortunes," he told show host Samson Kasumba.



On how it felt being a former president, Mahama said the freedom of being out of office was a beautiful thing especially as it comes with toned down "protocols."

"The most beautiful thing about being a former President is freedom. You come out of the rigidity and protocols of the office," he stressed.



Mahama addressed a wide range of issues in the interview from his time as president, through to his time out of office and plans to recontest in the elections.



He poked government's borrowing spree which he said it had nothing to show for even as the country sinks further into crisis and growing indebtedness.



Earlier this month, he delivered a lecture on the state of the nation dubbed "Ghana At A Crossroads," in which he slammed government on a series of issues - from economic mismanagement, abuse of democratic institutions and the promise to repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) if elected in 2024.



