The motorcade, the flashy cars, the monarch: How the Asantehene steps out

The name Asantehene evokes not only power and authority, especially among the Akan clan, but it also carries with it a lot of admiration and beauty.
From the secrecy, or little that is known about such details such as the kind of food or daily routines that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, takes, every little information on the revered King of the Asantes that makes its way to the public surely turns head.
In a video that has been seen by GhanaWeb, and shared by Me Yɛ Asanteni on Facebook, it shows how the Asantehene steps out from his palace, the Manhyia Palace.
In what appears like a presidential convoy, a number of police motorbike riders lead the drive out of the palace, followed closely by other vehicles.
