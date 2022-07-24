The new look of Atta Mills' tomb

A photo of the new tomb

Following the demise of the late John Evans Atta Mills 10 years ago, portions of his tomb have been renovated in honour of his blessed memory.



Photos captured during the commemoration ceremony organized by the state showed the tomb of the former president decorated with wreaths and gravels.

A grave marker was also neatly designed with a gold inscription on it.



The grave marker helps identify the tomb of the late John Evans Atta Mills.



The renovation of the tombstone forms part of the revamp works that were carried out at Asomdwee park by the Chief Executive Officer of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho in collaboration with the state-owned Coastal Development Authority (CODA).



At the unveiling and commissioning ceremony which was graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the memory of the late president was honoured and wreaths from many people, laid in his honour.

Meanwhile, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the family of Atta Mills were absent at the event.



This was after the family head, Dr. Cadman Mills indicated that the family will not be present because they were not officially invited.



There was some controversy around the renovation of portions of the park, prior to commemoration of Atta Mills’ 10th anniversary today.



Anyidoho, has been engaged in a public exchange of words with Samuel, Atta Mills' younger brother over some renovation around the tomb of the late Head of State.

Samuel Atta Mills, who is the Member of Parliament of Komenda Edina Aguafo Abirem, KEEA, expressed concerns with upgrades on the tomb, stressing that it was culturally insensitive that a state-run authority had undertaken the upgrade without informing the family.



The Coastal Development Authority, CODA, with whom former aide of the late president, Koku Anyidoho had been working, in a July 20 statement, denied that the body of the late leader had been tampered with in any way.



“We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place,” the statement added.



Here are some photos from Atta Mills' 10th commemoration ceremony below;













