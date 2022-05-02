25
The next president of Ghana will be Dr. Bawumia – Annoh-Dompreh

Annor Dompreh 977x570.png Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Mon, 2 May 2022

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has revealed his choice among the New Patriotic Party presidential flagbearer hopefuls.

According to him, the current vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be the next flagbearer of the party ahead of their polls.

Speaking at conference to elect the constituency officers for the NPP in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency, he said “John Mahama has done his part. He should leave and not contest again, but by God’s grace, the next president of Ghana will be Dr. Bawumia.”

Meanwhile, a former Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea, has asked the party to convince Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen to run together in the 2024 presidential election.

According to Nana Akomea, the two candidates meet the requirements of the north and south balance, and so taking advantage of that to allow them run, will prevent a tense contest.

The two are expected to contest against each other for the first time in a keen contest.

Although this will be the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia’s first attempt, if he runs, Mr. Kyerematen, the current Trade, and Industry Minister, has contested against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thrice before the latter was elected President in 2016.


