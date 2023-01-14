The number of girlfriends you have matters if you want to be president – Dr Amoako Baah

Political Science Lecturer at KNUST, Dr Amoako Baah

Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Amoako Baah, has stated that one cannot argue for privacy when they are interested in being a president.

According to him, not even a person’s sexual relations can be spared from public scrutiny once you become a president.



“Don’t tell me the number of girlfriends one has is a private matter. It is only private if you don’t want to be a President, but the moment you step into the ring of the presidency, it is no longer a private matter,” said Dr. Amoako Baah.



Dr Amoako Baah, according to a report by Myjoyonline.com noted that it lies in the interest of the public to probe the substance of individuals seeking to lead the country.



He indicated that the electorate by knowing the other side of such persons will be able to make more informed decisions.

“Can a man who is married and chasing girlfriends lead a country?” he questioned. “Don’t let them fool you that these are private matters, and how can they even advise the young ones on morality?” Dr Baah questioned.



He thus urged Ghanaians to match presidential hopefuls with their characters and be concerned about their morality.



“The people of Kumasi are on my neck saying I made them vote for Nana Addo. It is true because I didn’t know him. I listened to his sweet words and we made a mistake because we only listened to him. We should have compared his words to his character to have known better. So don’t just listen to them, know their character too,” Dr. Amoako Baah said.



GA/ESA