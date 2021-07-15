The number of times Kennedy Agyapong has been dragged before Parliament's Privileges Committee

Kennedy Agyapong has been dragged before the Privileges Committee more than once

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has yet again been dragged before the Privileges Committee of the House he serves in - the Parliament of Ghana.



This, however, will not be the first time he is facing that Committee on grounds of misconduct or other similar offences.



In his recent case, the outspoken MP has been referred to the Privileges Committee by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for his threats on a journalist.

The Committee will ascertain whether or not the MP's statements really amounted to threats or not.



But, how often or not has Kennedy Agyapong been dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament? Here they are:



2018



The first time the MP was referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament was in 2018.



Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, who is the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, filed a motion accusing the Assin Central MP of making contemptuous public comments about Parliament.

Subsequently, Muntaka had engaged in a fierce media war with Kennedy Agyapong over the matter, eventually appearing before the Committee to call for sanctions to be levelled against the MP through his testimony.



When the Committee sat, it established a prima facie case against Kennedy Agyapong for his comments that were believed to have been contemptuous to the leadership of Parliament.



2019



In January 2019, Kennedy Agyapong was, for the second time, hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for allegedly inciting the public against Ahmed Hussein-Suale, the murdered journalist from Anas Aremeyaw's Tiger Eye investigative team.



The then-Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, referred the MP Committee following a submission by Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase.

In that audio, the MP is believed to have been heard inciting the public to beat up the slain journalist.



2021



On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, yet again, referred Kennedy Agyapong to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



This follows threats he made on the life of a journalist.



The Privileges Committee is to conduct investigations into the matter to establish whether or not he was indeed in contempt of Parliament as reported.

The MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, moved a motion on the floor of the House for the Assin Central MP to be dragged before the Committee for his inciteful comments against the journalist.



