The nurse only appeared with paracetamol and plaster – Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died

GACL confirms death of arriving passenger at KIA



An eyewitness account has been given about the death of a middle-aged man which incident happened on his arrival in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, June 17, 2022.



According to an eyewitness who has identified herself as Emilia Van Eck, she was there during the final ten minutes of the deceased passenger who passed away at the arrival lounge of the airport moments after complaining of difficulty in breathing.



Emilia in a Facebook post bemoaning the circumstance surrounding the passenger’s death said he would have most likely lived if he was given immediate medical attention.

According to her, the shouts of other passengers for support was only met with the presence of a nurse who reported to the scene with a medical bag containing just paracetamol and plaster.



“I witnessed the last 10mins of a man’s life …….at the arrival hall at Kotoka. No first aid kit, no defibrillator no oxygen no aid …..no medic personal. the man was uneasy and a friend helped him to sit and within 10mins just like that he rolled his eyes and dropped dead. We kept yelling for help, medical assistance something and a nurse showed with a medical bag filled with paracetamol and plaster,” she wrote.



Describing the event as heartbreaking, the eyewitness called on the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to ensure the presence of essential medical support at the airport to prevent such an occurrence in the future.



“My heart is broken. Could he have been saved …..possibly if there was proper first aid. We have the most expensive cars and houses in Ghana and no first aid kit to save a life? May his soul Rest In Peace. I pray Ghana Civil Aviation fix the problem. Life is so fragile,” she decried.





Meanwhile, the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has confirmed the death of the passenger who arrived at the airport on board a United Airlines from Dulles International Airport, Washington at approximately 10:20 am.



“The passenger was reported to have complained of tiredness and difficulty in breathing. He was subsequently offered a wheelchair by the Ground Handler. The passenger became unconscious at the Arrival Hall and received medical attention but was unresponsive. He was conveyed to the Airport Clinic for further attention and he subsequently passed on,” GACL said in its statement dated Saturday, June 18, 2022.



