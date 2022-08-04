The one phrase that Akufo-Addo may have 'inherited' from his father; Fellow Ghanaians

An old photo of Nana Akufo-Addo, his father and other members of his family

For many Ghanaians, until President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became a usual face on their screens at the onset of the novel Coronavirus, none quite noticed his love for the use of the phrase, ‘Fellow Ghanaians.’

And it didn’t take long for the occasional updates by the president on the measures taken to curb the effects of the pandemic in Ghana to be nicknamed ‘Fellow Ghanaians.’



But, whether or not if those words truly endeared the citizenry to the many addresses of the president, there is no doubt that people surely loved how meticulously Nana Akufo-Addo stressed them.



Even more, people have wondered what could have motivated this style of referring to Ghanaians.



In an earlier report put together by GhanaWeb, it seems the genesis of the phrase may just have been unraveled.



In that earlier report, the father of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was Head of State, addressed the opening of parliament.

In his address, Edward Akufo-Addo spoke about how his government intended to stabilize the economy.



“Unemployment has therefore become a major national problem. Those who are in employment, do not always behave as though they recognize that there many fellow citizens who are out of employment. The situation demands a high sense of responsibility,” he said in the video.



But it was unavoidable to notice the use of ‘fellow citizens’ by Edward Akufo-Addo, prompting many to the reality that his son, who is the sitting president, may just have taken inspiration from his father in addressing Ghanaians so.



None of these too might be accurate but the coincidence of a father and son who have all tasted political power at the highest level in this country, to be using similar phrases to describe its people cannot be downplayed.



Watch the video of Edward Akufo-Addo addressing parliament in 1974 below:

EA/WA