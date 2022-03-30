The one-time Akufo-Addo acknowledged NDC’s contribution to Ghana's development

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

For the first time, Pesident Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the contribution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) towards the country’s development.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, the president said both the NDC and the ruling government have paid their dues with regards to the nation’s development therefore, they must both accommodate each other for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.



He said, “both the major political parties of the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have made positive contributions to this development. There is work to be done on building our institutions, but our democracy is worth fighting for. It is up to us to find a way to accommodate each other and our differences to make things work for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.”



He reiterated Ghana's zero tolerance for military coups, particularly because they know how much it will cost the country's citizens.



"Mr. Speaker, it might also well be that, coup d’états have re-entered our discourse because of the turmoil in our neighbourhood. The West African Region is suddenly back in the international headline news for all the wrong reasons; we are back again as the region of political instability and the place for coups. Long and bitter experience led ECOWAS to its current stance of zero tolerance for military coups. We, in Ghana, know the cost of instability; it leads to the exodus of our artisans and professionals, and the emptying of teachers from our schools.

“We do not want to be an island of peace and stability in a region of turmoil. We do not aspire to be prosperous in the midst of want and poverty. We want a stable and prosperous Ghana in a stable and prosperous Region. We should use our Chairmanship of ECOWAS, our membership of the AU, and as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to work towards achieving these goals,” he added.



Akufo-Addo, since his assumption of office, has more often than not, criticised his predecessor and barely given the previous govt any credence for their work.



Some of these works include the commissioning of the Kotoka International Airport, the Pokuase Interchange, the Ho airport among others.



