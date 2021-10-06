The only NPP MP on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill team

Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour

• Eight lawmakers in Ghana's Parliament are pushing to criminalise LGBTQ+ acts

• The members include 7 NDC members and one NPP MP



• The bill when passed could see LGBTQ+ community members imprisoned between five to 10 years for identifying as such



The Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, is the only New Patriotic Party member among the eight legislators spearheading the criminalization of "the Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Bill" draft, also known as the anti LGBTQ+ bill before parliament.



4 members of the Majority side were initially part of the group but 3 names were dropped before it was presented before parliament.



In an Interview with Face to Face on Citi News, Sam Nartey George said he was not in the right position to name and give reasons the 3 others opted out.

“I don't want to mention names of MPs because I understand the challenges some of the MPs would have gone through or be put under on the day of the signing. however, I will not pass judgement on them because I know what their personal commitment to this bill."



The other MPs leading the cause with Mr Fordjour are Ningo-Prapram MP, Samuel Nartey George, who is the most voclae; MP for Ho West, Bedzrah Emma Kwasi; MP for Krachi West, Helen Adjoa Ntoso; MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for La Dade Kotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah; MP for South Dayi, Dafeamekpor Etse Rockson Nelson and the MP for Kpando, Della Sowah.



The proposed bill could see members of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana imprisoned for a period between 5 to 10 years for identifying or advocating for their rights.



The law would also make it a crime to identify as lesbian, gay, transgender, transsexual, queer, pansexual or non-binary and this will also be punishable by five years in prison.



The Bill was submitted in June, 2021.