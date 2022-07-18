The only new face in the NPP race who gave an upsetting loss to a one-time colossus

Justin Frimpong Kodua is the General Secretary of the NPP

Going into the national elections of the New Patriotic Party that took place over the past weekend, there were a few things that were not up for debate, such as the fact that there would definitely be a new Chairman of the party.



For most of the other 10 executive positions, they were being contested for by relatively new entrants in the race or not-so-new faces because of their past attempts at winning any of the seats they vied for.



However, there was one man who was relatively new – one of the newest faces on the ballot sheets, but who won convincingly.

Justin Frimpong Kodua’s win over the colossus, John Boadu, is one that is yet to leave the lips and minds of many Ghanaians.



But who exactly is this man?



JFK, as he is popularly known polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.



As a lawyer with a specialisation in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration, with a particular interest in land disputes and asset management, Kodua became the favourite of the grassroots, hence his victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He was appointed in 2017 to head the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa and was charged to lead the drive to address the youth unemployment canker in Ghana.

JFK, before he was appointed the YEA CEO, was the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He holds an LLB from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Barrister of Law from the Ghana School of Law.



Justin Frimpong Kodua also holds a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy from the same university.



EARLY LIFE AND EDUCATION

Born on November 14, 1982, in the Ashanti region, Justin Frimpong Kodua attended Opoku Ware School. He then proceeded to Hackney Community College, London, United Kingdom, where he obtained a City and Guilds Certificate in Information Communication Technology.



He later enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he studied Land Economy in the year 2002.







He obtained his LLB certificate from the institution and was later admitted into the Ghana School of Law for his Professional Law Degree and from there, he was called to the Bar.





JFK also holds a Diploma in Financial Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, Bournemouth, United Kingdom.







