The only position for Wontumi in Ashanti Region is Women’s Organizer – Fmr. KMA presiding member

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

A former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and a strong NPP activist, Abraham Boadi, has advised Chairman Wontumi to contest for another position in the party as he believes the chairman has lost his popularity for the position of a regional chairman.

He added that for now the only position that chairman Wontumi can contest for is the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organizer position.



He made these statements during a conversation with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



“It is better for Chairman Wontumi to contest for regional women’s organizer in the Ashanti Region. It was very clear today at the congress that he has lost popularity. If he had listened to my advice, he would not contest again. The only slot he may be successful in contesting is the regional women’s organizer. That is to say that he has no position he can hold in the Ashanti region,” he said.

According to him, only two persons in the persons of Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Constituency Chairman, Afigya Kwabre South and Mr. Owusu Aduomi, a former member of parliament for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region are leading the race. “It is a stiff opposition between Odeneho and Aduomi,” he added.



The New Patriotic Party is making the move to break the 8 years mantra and a lot of political jostling is underway in the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the NPP.



Political gurus who are lacing their boots to lead the NPP in the Ashanti region as regional chairpersons to recapture power in election 2024 include, the incumbent chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako(Chairman Wontumi), Mr. Owusu Aduomi, a former member of parliament for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region and former Deputy Minister of Roads, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Constituency Chairman, Afigya Kwabre South, Mr. Boris B, among others.