The only sin recognized by Ghanaian Christians is adultery and fornication – Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament(MP)for Nhyeaso in the Ashanti Region, Stephen Amoah PhD. has called for an attitudinal change by Ghanaians.

He says the country is deemed a Christian nation but the Christians do not even live righteous lives.



Stephen Amoah is worried that the only sin recognized by Ghanaian Christians is adultery and fornication.



However, these same Christians are engaged in corruption, bribery, and other known sins which they do not condemn.



He made this known when he was speaking in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM.



“In Ghana, we go to church but the only sin we recognize is fornication and adultery. If you are adulterous it’s equated to killing people. We have Professors and Doctors who do not speak the truth in this country.

You are a Ghanaian who imports goods from other countries. The countries where you import things from have increased by 400%, what will happen to your country? But in this country, the learned will look at the Bible and Quran and lie about the issues.



He believes that Ghana’s development is tied to the consumption of locally produced foodstuff.



“This country can develop only when all agricultural products are sourced locally and this will take us three years with a comprehensive program,” he said on OKAY FM.



