The only thing Akufo-Addo is doing well is 'stealing' - NDC's Joshua Akamba

Source: Hot FM

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Joshua Akamba has indicated that President Akufo-Addo has done marvellously well when it comes to stealing.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on political talk show,'HardBall' - hosted by Kwabena Owusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Joshua Akamba who was asked to reveal one thing President Akufo-Addo has done which the latter must be commended for said:



"If you are looking for my honest truth - then it's stealing...The only good thing Akufo-Addo has really done which must be commended is stealing...Oh yes..stealing.



"I really like the way he steals...He has really done well in that," Akamba stressed.



According to him, "The Akufo-Addo administration are experts in stealing...they're thieves...and that is what they are."

The outspoken NDC National Organizer added, "...when Bawumia was lying, were you (journalists) not the same people who labelled him 419? I was the first person to call Bawumia 419 and I am the first to call Akufo-Addo 'Adolf Hitler'."



