The other Kwaku Duah is family – Kumawu Independent Candidate reveals

Both candidates bear the same name and wore similar clothes in their photos

The two Independent Candidates for the Kumawu Constituency, are brothers, one of them has revealed.

Two-time contender, Kwaku Duah, noted that his other candidate; Kwaku Duah who has similar details on the ballot paper except his symbol, is his relative.



In an Onuaonline.com report, Kwaku Duah expressed surprise at the actions of his contender whom he says has allowed himself to be influenced by another political party to contest against him.



He was however confident that his votes cannot be affected by his new competitor and that the development does not affect his chances of winning the race.



“The other Kwaku who is my family member has been enticed by other group or individuals who wants him to lose,” he is quoted as having said in the report.



Meanwhile, the EC, a day to the Kumawu elections issued a statement to clarify a Notice of Poll that had been circulating on social media.



The Electoral Commission noted that both candidates presented photographs of themselves in the same attire and symbol to the Commission’s District Officer in Kumawu.

This Notice of Poll was neither approved by the EC nor gazetted, making it non-legal and binding. A Notice of Poll can only become legal and binding after it is gazetted.



In a statement dated May 21, 2023, the EC noted that;



“The version circulating on social media was never gazette. It was a mere draft reflecting the photographs and symbols presented to the District Officer.



When this anomaly came to the notice of the Commission, the second Independent Candidate was advised to change his symbol since he was the last to submit his Nomiation Form,” the statement further noted.



The EC further noted that it was compelled to apply Regulation 14 (1) (b) and (c) of the Public Elections Regulations, 2020, C.I. 127 which allows the EC to use its own discretion to choose a symbol for a candidate in such a situation because the second candidate refused to comply with the Commission’s directive to change his symbol.





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here











WA