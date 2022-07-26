6
The party that will lose 2024 polls will stay in opposition for 29 years - Apostle Kwabena Adjei

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and leader of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry Apostle Kwabena Adjei, has prophesied that the party that will lose the 2024 polls will stay in opposition for the next 29-30 years.

He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He was speaking on some revelations he said God revealed to him concerning the 2024 general polls, and the selection of presidential candidates for the major political parties.

He said "the party that would lose the 2024 polls would stay in opposition for 29-30 years. Spiritual things are spiritual things, and if you think you can use your knowledge to beat it, you will lose it.”

For the New Patriotic Party (NPP) he has asked them to keep Alan Kyerematen as a candidate and select a Voltarian as a running mate.

On the part of the NDC, he advised the party not to elect former President John Dramani Mahama as a candidate because he will die before the polls are held.

He also wants the NDC to elect a Voltarian as a candidate and an Ashanti as a running mate.

