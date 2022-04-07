The pastors enrich themselves for preaching what we already know - Canada-based Ghanaian

DJ Nyaami and Canada-based Ghanaian, Naana Dadson

Source: SVTV Africa

Canada-based Ghanaian, Naana Dadson has disclosed on SVTV Africa her reasons for not attending church.

In a chat on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Naana indicated that she is old enough to tell right from wrong. According to her, most pastors do not understand the Bible due to their educational background.



“I haven’t been to church before. Those with doctorate degrees learn from books that are bigger than the Bible, but I have to go to church every Sunday to listen to an uneducated pastor. He does not even understand the Bible.



For me to sit there and listen to the same thing every day, what is the reason? Don’t I know what is good? If it’s for socialization, I’d rather join a group to contribute to that,” she said.

Moreover, Naana told host DJ Nyaami that the pastors use the church to enrich themselves instead of serving the congregation.



“Look at what is going on in Ghana. The members use ‘trotro’ while the pastors ride in Mercedes Benz. Who is serving who? And he has multiple Mercedes Benz. The pastor is rich for telling you what you already know,” she added.