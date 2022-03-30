3
The pathetic story of a man who has been selling sachet water since age 3

C501d937 5383 457b 8e47 19bd2a32272a 1?resize=745%2C533&ssl=1 Emmanuel Sagoe

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

 Emmanuel Sagoe, a thirty-three (33) years old man has been selling sachet and bottled water for 30 years in Kumasi to survive because he does not want to become a burden on his family and society.

Sharing his touching story on’ My Story ‘show on AMBASSADOR TV hosted by Osei Kwadwo and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Emmanuel Sagoe revealed that “My parents couldn’t take me to school so, since the day I was born till date, I have not seen the four walls of a classroom because my poor parents couldn’t support me”.

According to Emmanuel Sagoe “When my parents brought me to Kumasi, I realized that life in Kumasi was terrible so one day I went to a woman who sells sachet water to employ me so I can get money to feed myself and support my family”

“Now I have become a breadwinner in my family because the little money I will get after selling the water is what I use to support the family because, without me, they will sleep hungry” he explained.

“Sometimes people laugh at me for selling water at my age but I’m determined and I have told myself that I will never allow what others will say about me to destruct me. Some people always motivate me and give me tips for not giving up in life”.

Emmanuel Sagoe explained that “I get 40 Ghana cedis a day if I sell 12 sachets of water so I will spend 13 cedis from money till the evening, I will save 10 or 5 cedis and support my family with the rest of the money”

“So far as my parents couldn’t support me because they are poor doesn’t mean I should allow them to suffer. I have to do everything possible to support them”.

Emmanuel Sagoe however advised the youth not to rely solely on the government or society but try to do something for themselves.

