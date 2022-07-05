The patience of 10 million students has a gauge – NUGS to govt, striking teacher unions

NUGS has urged government and the striking unions to resolve their issues

Teacher unions demand Cost of Living Allowance

Teacher unions declare strike over the government’s failure to pay COLA



NUGS demand a solution to the teachers' strike



The National Union of Ghana Students has urged the government of Ghana and the four striking teacher unions to go into negotiation with the interest of students at heart.



According to the union, it remains neutral to conflict between both parties but will not tolerate any action that will pose negative implications for the interests of students.



“Our assurance remains with both parties. We will be available to support in the solution process but will not hesitate to act freely and boldly on any action or inaction that portends a negative implication for students’ interests.

“All parties are therefore advised to put equity, reasonability, and nationalism first. Although the ten (10) million students of this country are very cooperative, our patience has a gauge,” NUGS said in a statement dated Tuesday, June 5, 2022.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union have commenced a nationwide strike action effective on Monday, June 4, 2021.



The strike, according to the leadership of the teacher unions, is a result of the failure of the government to meet their demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



As outlined in a release, the teacher unions say their demand for COLA has been influenced by high inflation, leading to an incessant increment in prices of fuel, goods, and services.



Reacting to the announcement of the industrial action, NUGS has urged the government to expedite engagements with the teacher unions and address their concerns to avert any further disruptions to the academic calendar.

“We will also like to call on our dear teachers not to have a non-negotiable position in this matter given the adverse effect of a protracted strike action on academic life. In view of the prevailing economic challenges, a common ground is needed as we pull our country out of the trenches together,” NUGS added.







