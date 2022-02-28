The pomposity in the NPP is alarming – Former Manhyia North MP fumes

Collins Owusu Amankwah

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Collins Owusu Amankwah is unhappy about what he describes as pomposity and arrogance displayed by MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

He fumed in a live radio interview on Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com suggesting the party cracks the whip to bring an end to the level of indiscipline.



According to him, it was disheartening to see efforts made being by the government and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) thwarted by Sarah Adwoa Sarfo.



Mr. Amankwa who appeared visibly angry said it was time for leadership in the NPP to crack the whip on indiscipline in the party.



“…Ask the Majority Leader, the work we were doing at the backbench! and compare the 8th Parliament to what we did in the 7th Parliament” he said.

According to him “…The work we did in the 6th Parliament. And today, it is like there is pomposity and some people are using it to bargain with so much arrogance. And if you don’t handle me well, I won’t go to Parliament!. If you will not go to Parliament, the party will move in and remove you! It is democracy.



He makes the point that the work of every MP is to represent the interest of the State, the Constituency and the party and if any MP fails to do that, should be removed.



“…We’ve voted for you and if you are a member of Parliament, you represent three things. First of all, you represent the State that is why you’ve been given legislative powers to enact laws, you represent your constituents and therefore, their welfare should be paramount to you as a member of Parliament. Then you owe allegiance to your party because we are practising a multiparty democracy…” he stated.