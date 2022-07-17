The prayers of Prophet Kusi Boateng that gave JFK victory as NPP General Secretary

Prophet Kusi anoints JFK

The victory of the newly elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, in the just-ended national elections of the NPP, was pre-determined by Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, founder of Power Chapel in Kumasi.



JFK, as he is popularly known, polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.



However, in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the YEA CEO was sighted kneeling before Prophet Kusi, who prophesied victory upon his life while anointing his head with oil.

The prophet said JFK would win the party elections against his counterparts and added that he would be successful in all his doings.



Prophet Kusi prayed, “I declare that even as you go and this oil that is placed on your head, a difference will be made to the extent that men that were even angry at you when they look at you will have no option but to vote for you.



“May angels be your security; may angels be your promoter may angels those that shall prevent any form of pilfering or any form of negativities.



“Anyone that shall be assigned by the enemy to do evil let the Holy Ghost strike them in the name of Yeshua. You are going and not coming back with anything short of victory, for your victory has already been declared and you shall be seen by the world and when you begin something you will finish it. Your protection is paramount, your protection cannot be compromised, you are covered, go in peace and come with testimonies of his grace.”



As a lawyer with a specialization in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration, with a particular interest in land disputes and asset management, Kodua became the favourite of the grassroots, hence his victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He was appointed in 2017 to head the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa and was charged to lead the drive to address the youth unemployment canker in Ghana.







JFK, before he was appointed the YEA CEO, he was the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He holds an LLB from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Barrister of Law from the Ghana School of Law.

Justin Frimpong Kodua also holds a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy from the same university.







