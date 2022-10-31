The president is dead politically – Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu is a private legal practitioner

An outspoken private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is politically dead.

He explained that with the poor performance of the government of the day and with clear indications that the president failed to see all of these coming, he should just eat humble pie and resign.



“He’s not a leader at all. He couldn’t even see that there was an existential threat to his government… everything has just collapsed around him. So now, where it’s gone, trust me, he will never recover from it. It’s done, I mean they’ve already come out. He’s lost legitimacy so that even reinforces the point that he should resign.



“A leader who can’t even say that let me compromise a bit: it’s all about him or the (sic). Personal aggrandizement. You see how personal aggrandizement has now led him into a ditch? So laughable, that’s why I said Rawlings who didn’t have much formal education, didn’t suffer such a blow,” he said.



Speaking on TV3’s Key Points and monitored by GhanaWeb, Martin Kpebu also stated that the president has lost his legitimacy and that the only thing keeping him at post is what is written.



“This is a mortal blow; the president is dead, politically. The rest, he’s just floating because by the papers, he should, but legitimacy, he’s lost legitimacy,” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and, particularly, the Minister of Finance, have come under a lot of recent pressure over the management of the economy, which has seen many indicators looking bad for the country.

For example, the Ghana cedi has fallen by approximately 50% against the US dollar in the last ten months.



This has been coupled with inflationary pressures which have seen Ghana record a rate of 37.2 percent in September 2022 – the highest in about 20 decades.



The current economic challenges have culminated in job losses, worker agitations, rising costs of living, and a general frustration among the populace.



Watch the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/BOG